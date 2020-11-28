AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Those serving humanity to be remembered always: governor

  • He said that it was crucial for prosperity of the country that the living standard of the poor was raised, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for the same mission.
APP 28 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that only those serving the humanity would be remembered always.

He was speaking at a ceremony held for distribution of 10,000 jackets among the poor children in Sahiwal and Chichawatni under the 'Winter Appeal' campaign, said a release issued by the Governor's House.

He said that it was crucial for prosperity of the country that the living standard of the poor was raised, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for the same mission.

The Punjab governor visited Sahiwal, Chichawatni and Harappa, and distributed jackets at Rai Ali Nawaz Hospital and Kamirawala Town in Sahiwal, under a campaign, launched by the Sarwar Foundation to protect the poor children from cold. The school jackets were handed over to the district officers concerned of the Education Department.

The governor said that there was no dearth of philanthropists in Pakistan.

During the first wave of corona, Rs 10 billion donations were collected and distributed only through the Governor's House, with the support of philanthropists and the business community.

He said that the Sarwar Foundation, in collaboration with philanthropists, launched the ‘Winter Appeal’ programme under which around 50,000 jackets would be distributed among children from vulnerable segments in the first phase.

Responding to the media queries, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan had already suffered economic losses due to corona and even now if corona intensifies, measures like lockdown would have to be taken.

He said Pakistan could not afford an unusual pandemic situation; therefore, the government was repeatedly asking the opposition to abstain from holding rallies.

PTI MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, former MPA Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan, Former Federal Minister Nooraiz Shakoor, former MPA Waheed Asghar Dogar, Sahiwal District President Tahrik Insaf Rana Aftab Ahmed and District Chairman Overseas Commission Tayyab Chaudhry and others were also present.

Those serving humanity to be remembered always: governor

Visa issue: FM Qureshi meets UAE minister on OIC sidelines

Christian workers accused of blasphemy exonerated

UK securely deployed units to guard Saudi Arabia oil fields: report

Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries

Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity

WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters