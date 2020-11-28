Those serving humanity to be remembered always: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that only those serving the humanity would be remembered always.

He was speaking at a ceremony held for distribution of 10,000 jackets among the poor children in Sahiwal and Chichawatni under the 'Winter Appeal' campaign, said a release issued by the Governor's House.

He said that it was crucial for prosperity of the country that the living standard of the poor was raised, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for the same mission.

The Punjab governor visited Sahiwal, Chichawatni and Harappa, and distributed jackets at Rai Ali Nawaz Hospital and Kamirawala Town in Sahiwal, under a campaign, launched by the Sarwar Foundation to protect the poor children from cold. The school jackets were handed over to the district officers concerned of the Education Department.

The governor said that there was no dearth of philanthropists in Pakistan.

During the first wave of corona, Rs 10 billion donations were collected and distributed only through the Governor's House, with the support of philanthropists and the business community.

He said that the Sarwar Foundation, in collaboration with philanthropists, launched the ‘Winter Appeal’ programme under which around 50,000 jackets would be distributed among children from vulnerable segments in the first phase.

Responding to the media queries, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan had already suffered economic losses due to corona and even now if corona intensifies, measures like lockdown would have to be taken.

He said Pakistan could not afford an unusual pandemic situation; therefore, the government was repeatedly asking the opposition to abstain from holding rallies.

PTI MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, former MPA Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan, Former Federal Minister Nooraiz Shakoor, former MPA Waheed Asghar Dogar, Sahiwal District President Tahrik Insaf Rana Aftab Ahmed and District Chairman Overseas Commission Tayyab Chaudhry and others were also present.