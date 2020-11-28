AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Pakistan

PIT working for development of all districts: Asad Umar

  • The minister said that the centre, through Sindh government, was going to execute federal-funded development projects.
APP Updated 28 Nov 2020

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that Pakistan Peoples Party had completely failed to develop Sukkur district, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government was working for all districts development including Sukkur.

He expressed these views while talking to mediamen at Jatoi House here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken important decisions to control the rising inflation in the country, he said adding that he would discuss Sukkur's development projects with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by residents of region.

The minister said that the centre, through Sindh government, was going to execute federal-funded development projects.

Umar further said that Pakistan’s Covid-19 policy has been appreciated globally, and advised the masses to follow the government’s prescribed SOPs (standard operating procedures) cautioning that the virus was still there.

Later, he minister also addressed a meeting of PTI youth at Sweet Garden, Sukkur.

