World
WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine
- Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90% effective.
28 Nov 2020
The World Health Organization needs to see clinical data and information of good manufacturing practice to be able to evaluate Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, WHO assistant director general Mariangela Simao said on Friday.
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said this month, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.
Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries
WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine
Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas
Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits
Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist
Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims
Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated
India's economy enters technical recession
Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched
Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions
Read more stories
Comments