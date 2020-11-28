Samsung launches official eStore in Pakistan

KARACHI: Samsung Pakistan brings its customers an all-new shopping experience. The tech giant rolled out their official eStore in Pakistan on the 24th of November. The eStore launch comes at a time when in-store shopping has been rendered difficult and unsafe due to the rampant Covid-19 pandemic. This platform will enable Samsung fans to purchase a wide range of Samsung products from the comfort of their homes while ensuring that neither their safety, nor that of their loved ones, is compromised.

The launch of the eStore marks Samsung Pakistan's first ever foray into the e-commerce space in Pakistan. With a single-minded determination to provide Samsung fans with a streamlined shopping experience, Samsung aims to revolutionise the way online shopping is practiced in Pakistan. Head over to https://shop.samsung.com/pk/for more details.-PR

