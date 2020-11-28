KMC makes Metro-NIPA road motorable

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Works Department reconstructed a road between Metro and NIPA and made it motorable.

Keeping in view the importance of the road, Shalwani had directed to complete the work at the earliest as University of Karachi, NED University, Meteorological Department office and other main offices are situated on the road.

Works Director General Shabeeh ul Hassan said that Karachi Administrator Iftekhar Ali Shalwani had passed the directives for immediate repair of the roads and make them motorable. He said that field force has also been established through which trucks having material to repair along with labour would remain on the road.

He said that earlier, the road from Sohrab Goth to Liaquatabad No.10 had been reconstructed while road carpeting works at other roads are under way.

