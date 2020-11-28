AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Positivity ratio soars: Ulema taken on board to ensure SOPs: NCOC

APP 28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday was apprised that the National Positivity Ratio is 7.2 percent with soaring ratios in the provinces whereas Ulemas were taken on board to ensure compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and encourage the masses to adhere to safety guidelines.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed epidemic curve chart data, SOP's compliance in mosques, shrines and marriage halls and feedback of interaction with Ulemas where the provincial Chief secretaries participated through video link. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that our main responsibility was public safety and health.

He added that all necessary measures as passed through various guidelines and instructions issued time to time by Health Ministry should be ensured. Asad Umar said that continuous monitoring and anticipation of likely pattern or disease prevalence was the most important measure as only this would help us required response for Covid Control efforts.

The Forum was apprised about disease prevalence and spread in various parts of the country. The Health experts briefed the forum that the National Positivity Ratio was 7.20 percent with the highest positivity ratio observed in Peshawar 19.65 percent followed by Karachi 17.73 percent and Hyderabad 16.32 percent.

"Around 2,112 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast," the health experts said. The positivity ratio in various federating units was recorded as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 10.79 percent, Balochistan 6.41 percent , Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 4.81percent, Islamabad 5.84 percent, KP is 9.25 percent, Punjab 3.59 percent and Sindh 13.25 percent.

The Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio was noted in Punjab as Lahore had 4.52 percent, Rawalpindi11.49 percent, in Sindh, Karachi had 17.73 percent, Hyderabad 16.32 percent, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Peshawar had 19.65 percent, in Balochistan Quetta had 9.77 percent, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had 5.84 percent, in AJK had Mirpur 14.97 percent, Muzaffarabad 10.34 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 9.26 percent.

The Forum was also apprised that the meetings were held with Ulemas and Marriage hall associations by federating units on compliance of health guidelines and health protocols and enforcement measures. The Federating units praised compliance of SOPs in mosques and enforcement measures and public awareness about pandemic through Uemas.

Positivity ratio soars: Ulema taken on board to ensure SOPs: NCOC

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Questions about LNG import answered

SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ADB inks policy-based loan agreement worth $300 million

China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

Textile sector: CCoE approves power supply at cents 7.5/kWh for 2 months

Covid-19: Upsurge poses risk to economic recovery: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.