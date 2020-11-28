AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Pakistan

Music icon Cher meets PM

28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The US celebrity singer, Cher, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad today, said a press release issued on Friday. Appreciating her efforts in retiring Kavan to an elephant sanctuary, the prime minister thanked Cher for her campaign and role in this regard. The prime minister also invited the singer to participate and contribute towards the government's initiative for the expansion of protected areas, to which she kindly agreed.

The prime minister observed that it was indeed a happy moment for all of us that after giving joy and happiness to the people of Islamabad and Pakistan for about 35 years, Kavan will now be able to retire with other elephants in a specialized sanctuary in Cambodia.

On this occasion, Cher applauded the prime minister for his government's key initiatives for ensuring a cleaner and greener Pakistan. She said that both the "Protected Areas Initiative" and the "10 billion tree tsunami" initiative of the government were highly commendable and praiseworthy as nature based tools for climate mitigation. She also offered her support for furthering the green initiatives through her organization "Free the Wild" and thanked the prime minister.

Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on Climate Change and in charge of the Prime Minister's green drive was also present during the meeting.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

