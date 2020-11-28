AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Gold dives below $1,800 on optimism for economic recovery

  • Gold set for biggest weekly decline since end-September.
  • Gold has declined nearly $300/oz from record high hit in August.
  • Silver hits 2-month low, on track for 6% weekly fall.
Reuters 28 Nov 2020

Gold slumped 2%, breaking below the key $1,800 support level to a near five-month trough on Friday, as growing optimism about a quick vaccine-fuelled economic recovery and a smooth White House transition powered US equities to records.

Spot gold slid 1.3% to $1,787.46 per ounce by 1:15 p.m EST (1815 GMT), earlier falling to its lowest since July 6 at $1,773.10 an ounce.

The metal has shed about 4.5% so far this week, the most since the week of Sept. 25.

US gold futures settled down 1.3% at $1,781.90 per ounce.

"As soon as prices touched below the key $1,800 level, it triggered a sell-off. It is probable that prices might test the $1,750 level given we have a strong fundamental reason like the vaccine," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

Further weighing on gold, US equities raced to a record on the vaccine optimism and as investors bet on calmer global trade under a Joe Biden administration in the United States.

"It is believed that Biden will take a calmer approach towards trade with other countries like China and that is getting reflected in the stock market," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if the Electoral College votes for Biden, he will leave the White House, paving the way for Biden to formally take up the presidency.

"However, with ultra-low interest rates and prospects of more stimulus in the economy, gold looks robust in the longer term," Dahdah said.

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led global central banks to keep interest rates at a minimum.

Along with that, massive amounts of stimulus into the economy has raised concerns of a higher inflation, helping gold gain more than 17% so far this year.

In other metals, silver dropped 3.5% to $22.63 per ounce and has fallen 6.4% so far this week.

Platinum rose 0.2% to $963.45 and palladium gained 1.6% to $2,420.18.

Gold price

Gold dives below $1,800 on optimism for economic recovery

Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook

Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister

COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units

SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme

ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters