One dead as rival protesters clash in south Iraq: medics

NASIRIYAH: One person was shot dead and 49 wounded on Friday in clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of a firebrand cleric in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, medics said.

Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr turned out in Baghdad and Nasiriyah on Friday, rivalling the waning youth-dominated movement that erupted in October 2019.

One of the leading anti-government protesters in Nasiriyah, Mohammad al-Khayyat, accused Sadrists of setting fire to tents put up by his fellow demonstrators and shooting at them.