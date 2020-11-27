World
One dead as rival protesters clash in south Iraq: medics
- Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr turned out in Baghdad and Nasiriyah on Friday, rivalling the waning youth-dominated movement that erupted in October 2019.
27 Nov 2020
NASIRIYAH: One person was shot dead and 49 wounded on Friday in clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of a firebrand cleric in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, medics said.
Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr turned out in Baghdad and Nasiriyah on Friday, rivalling the waning youth-dominated movement that erupted in October 2019.
One of the leading anti-government protesters in Nasiriyah, Mohammad al-Khayyat, accused Sadrists of setting fire to tents put up by his fellow demonstrators and shooting at them.
