AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Gold on track for weekly fall as investors overlook vaccine doubts

  • Spot gold fell 0.1pc to $1,808.90 per ounce by 0751 GMT, down 3.3pc on the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1pc to $1,806.80.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

Gold eased on Friday en route to a third straight weekly drop as investors weighed doubts over a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate against optimism that vaccines will arrive sooner than expected.

Spot gold fell 0.1pc to $1,808.90 per ounce by 0751 GMT, down 3.3pc on the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1pc to $1,806.80.

Asian shares stalled near record highs as AstraZeneca faced tricky questions about the success rate of its vaccine that could hinder speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approvals.

"For the markets, I don't think that changes the perception that there's going to be a vaccine sooner than previously expected," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

Investors are starting to buy into the narrative that the economic recovery is going to gather steam in 2021 and that's driving them to liquidate gold holdings, Rodda added.

Offering some respite to gold, the dollar weakened on improving risk appetite from COVID-19 vaccine optimism and hopes for a smoother transition to a Biden administration.

Gold is trapped in a range of $1,800-$1,820 an ounce, with risks tilted to the downside by a steepening yield curve and the weight of accumulated positioning in gold exchange-traded funds, futures and physical holdings, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

But analysts said gold's longer-term trajectory remained positive, with bullion still up about 19pc this year given its lure as a hedge against likely inflation and currency debasement spurred by unprecedented stimulus measures globally.

Gold could reach new highs in 2021 as the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely cap rate rises in the longer end of the yield curve and the dollar will weaken materially, OANDA's Halley added.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Silver fell 0.9pc to $23.23 an ounce.

Platinum fell 0.8pc to $954.53 and palladium gained 0.3pc to $2,390.06.

