Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
27 Nov 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (November 26, 2020).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
R.T. Sec. Ecopack Ltd. (Pls) 10,000 24.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.31
Fikree's (SMC) General Tyre 1,000 63.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 63.00
Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 200,000 16.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 16.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 7,000 37.05
Topline Sec. 200,000 38.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 207,000 38.22
Topline Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 25,000 176.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 176.20
Topline Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 25,000 94.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 94.10
JS Global Cap. Oil & Gas Dev. Company 200,000 103.00
Topline Sec. 50,000 104.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 103.21
Fikree's (SMC) Pak Oilfields 1,000 400.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 400.00
HH Misbah Sec. Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 500 23.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 23.25
Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 3,947 120.50
AKD Sec. 45,000 120.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,947 120.32
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 768,447
===============================================================================
