KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (November 26, 2020).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== R.T. Sec. Ecopack Ltd. (Pls) 10,000 24.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.31 Fikree's (SMC) General Tyre 1,000 63.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 63.00 Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 200,000 16.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 16.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 7,000 37.05 Topline Sec. 200,000 38.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 207,000 38.22 Topline Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 25,000 176.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 176.20 Topline Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 25,000 94.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 94.10 JS Global Cap. Oil & Gas Dev. Company 200,000 103.00 Topline Sec. 50,000 104.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 103.21 Fikree's (SMC) Pak Oilfields 1,000 400.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 400.00 HH Misbah Sec. Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 500 23.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 23.25 Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 3,947 120.50 AKD Sec. 45,000 120.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,947 120.32 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 768,447 ===============================================================================

