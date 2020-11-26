Coronavirus: Airlines can no longer offer meals, beverages on domestic flights

Amid rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has restrained airlines from offering meals and beverages on domestic flights.

The authority has also made wearing masks throughout the flight compulsory, as second wave of pandemic took over the country.

Passengers were earlier allowed to take off their masks while eating. Earlier in November, the CAA banned serving hot beverages on flights.

The decision was made after the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

All airlines, including the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as well as private ones and charter flights, will have to implement the ban.

A notification to this effect has been issued.

Besides, all airlines have been instructed to strictly enforce mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

International travelers are required to get coronavirus tests before boarding flights to Pakistan and before leaving the country. Pakistan has, however, made exemptions for some countries.