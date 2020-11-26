Two-day virtual int’l conference on One Health begins

LAHORE: The College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang, a Sub Campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, organised a 2-day Virtual International Conference on One Health on Wednesday.

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak presided over the inaugural session of conference while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Principle CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor, Chairman Pathobiology/Conference Organizing Secretary Prof Dr Muhammad Fiaz Qamar and vice-chancellor from different universities, academicians, researchers, veterinarians and professionals/scientists from veterinary/animal sciences, medical sciences, public health and environmental sciences from different countries attended through Zoom video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Livestock appreciated the efforts of UVAS scientists in terms of research and development. He lauded the role of UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and University of Education Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha for putting their expertise and efforts in difficult times of current pandemic and promoting one health concept. He said that the One Health conference will provide and share knowledge on current emerging issues like zoonotic diseases, AMR and Covid-19 pandemic particularly. During his talk he said that a policy paper will be prepared and shared at the end of conference.

In his welcome address, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing by organizing such conferences regarding emerging issues of one health. He said that UVAS is playing a leading role and probably the only institution in Pakistan at the moment focusing on diagnosis, research and policy making to tackle the current pandemic of Covid-19.

