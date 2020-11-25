Markets
Kenya's shilling inches down as demand for dollars increases
25 Nov 2020
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling edged down on Wednesday as end-of-month demand for dollars continued to pour in from energy and merchandise importers, traders said.
At 0856 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.80/111.00 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 110.70/90.
