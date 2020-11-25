Pakistan strongly condemns blasts in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan City

Pakistan foreign Office on Wednesday strongly condemned blasts in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan city, which claimed over a dozen precious human lives and several others sustain injuries.

In its statement the spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in these gruesome attacks.”

“Pakistan has noted with concern that as there is progress in the Afghan peace process, the increased terrorist attacks on civilian targets, including educational institutions and public spaces are aimed at undermining the peace efforts,” said Chaudhri.

“We, therefore, continue to underline the need to be vigilant about the designs of the spoilers.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“We stand in solidarity with Afghan nation in this hour of grief and reiterate our commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” he concluded.