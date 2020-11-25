Pakistan urges world to act on its dossier

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday urged world community, including the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, to act on its dossier which carries incontrovertible evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.

Responding to media queries regarding the reported briefing to a group of foreign envoys at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the so-called attempted terrorist attack in Nagrota district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that Pakistan will continue exposing India and not let the world community be misled by Indian propaganda.

The Indian government has claimed that its security forces had arrested four alleged members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) who were alleged planning an attack in Nagrota. Pakistan, however, has strongly rejected these allegations by summoning its senior diplomat last week.

"Following presentation of the dossier by Pakistan containing irrefutable evidence of India's active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, the Indian government has escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence, and orchestration of false flag operations," Chaudhri said.

The purported briefing by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in IIOJK, the spokesperson added.

He said that the completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations are nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India's part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the international community regarding the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardizing regional peace and security. We forewarn the world community once again," he asserted.

He added that the world community, including the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, must act on the dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.

In the dossier, shared to the media on November 14 as well as to the Islamabad-based envoys of the permanent five countries of the UN Security Council, Pakistan presented the "irrefutable evidence" of India's state-sponsored terrorism inside the country aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020