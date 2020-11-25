'Mounting challenges' facing country: Sherry moves adjournment motion in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party's (PPP's) Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman moved an adjournment motion in the Senate Secretariat on Tuesday seeking an urgent debate in the Upper House of the Parliament on 'mounting challenges' confronting the country on geo-political and economic fronts.

"Given the state of transition in regional and global affairs, Pakistan's foreign policy is at a trajectory of facing multiple crises and frontline choices, especially with a government unable to use crucial parliamentary capital to move forward to secure Pakistan's interests with clarity and unity," the adjournment motion reads.

"From policy inaction on Kashmir to confusion on Palestine, as well as multilateral opportunities it is missing in important global capitals such as Beijing and Washington, the challenges are mounting, both on the geo-political and economic fronts, yet the government remains unable to build focus or command unity. Several difficult milestones imperil Pakistan in serious ways, and we demand an urgent debate on these issues by adjourning the regular business of the House," it says.

"The matter is of urgent public importance and merits immediate attention as well as parliamentary oversight on government responses, which are either deliberately covert zed or in a state of unprecedented strategic drift," the motion concludes.

The adjournment motion has been moved under Rule 85 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012. "Adjournment motions- Subject to the provisions of these rules a motion for an adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of recent occurrence and of urgent public importance may be moved with the consent of the Chairman," the Rule 85 reads.

