KMC initiates renovation, restoration of Frere Hall

AVN
63.60
Increased By
▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP
8.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC
124.50
Decreased By
▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL
8.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC
101.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT
61.65
Decreased By
▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL
42.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL
20.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL
13.67
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL
13.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL
128.88
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC
79.40
Increased By
▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL
7.10
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL
21.85
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO
27.60
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL
3.60
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM
11.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF
36.51
Decreased By
▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC
93.80
Increased By
▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL
30.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL
11.78
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC
83.35
Decreased By
▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER
9.20
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL
84.45
Increased By
▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO
187.55
Increased By
▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP
43.00
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL
13.30
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG
51.33
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY
23.34
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL
0.99
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
