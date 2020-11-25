KMC initiates renovation, restoration of Frere Hall

KARACHI: Renovation and restoration work of Frere Hall - one of the iconic colonial heritage buildings in the city, has been initiated by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday some 16 years after the Sindh Planning and Development (P&D) department had approved the same work. Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani inaugurated the renovation and restoration work. He said the work would be carried out under the heritage preservation rules, while Kalimullah Lashari, an expert in this field has also hired by the KMC.

