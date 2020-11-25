AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Nov 25, 2020
Markets

C$ climbs to 2-week high as Biden transition boosts Wall Street

  • Canadian dollar rises 0.6% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches its strongest since Nov. 10 at 1.3002.
  • Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week high against the greenback on Tuesday, as news that US President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to begin his White House transition lifted investor sentiment.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.3003 to the greenback, or 76.91 US cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since Nov. 10 at 1.3002.

"Stock market gains are positive for high-beta currencies like the CAD," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.

High-beta assets tend to be more sensitive to changes in risk appetite than the broader market. Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities, including oil.

"Stocks are reflecting investor hopes that vaccine progress will pave the way for an economic rebound in the coming year," Osborne said. "Sentiment has also been cheered by signs that the presidential transition process may be starting to smooth out."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 30,000 points for the first time, while US crude oil futures settled 4.3% higher at $44.91 a barrel.

As risk appetite improved, the US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies.

Canadian manufacturing sales in October most likely rose by 0.6% on higher sales of petroleum and other resources, following a 1.5% gain in September, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

It follows a separate October flash estimate on Monday, showing wholesale trade rose 0.9%.

Canadian government bond yields rose across much of a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.5 basis points at 0.716%.

Canadian Dollar

C$ climbs to 2-week high as Biden transition boosts Wall Street

