AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

South Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10pc of population

  • S.Africa records most COVID infections in Africa.
  • Picks COVAX scheme for early batch of vaccines.
  • Advisors had recommended going COVAX route.
  • Govt to pay 500 mln rand towards vaccine production.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is going with the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its population of 58 million, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Khadija Jamaloodien, director of affordable medicines at the health ministry, told Reuters South Africa had not yet signed the commitment agreement to participate in COVAX but would do so once officials had completed the necessary administrative processes.

She said the facility would give the country an early batch of vaccines with which to start protecting people.

"We have to be strategic about how we do this, because the intention is to cover a larger proportion of the population," she said. "Initially the strategy is to protect the vulnerable, the vulnerable includes our healthcare workers and then those which we will identify as priority groups."

The decision followed earlier advice from a group of experts.

The government has publicly expressed support for COVAX, but it had yet to say how much of the population it would seek to cover via the facility co-led by the World Health Organization, and whether it would go for the committed, rather than optional, purchase arrangement.

South Africa will make a 500 million rand ($33 million) payment to help fund production of vaccines that will be made available via the facility, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said earlier on Tuesday.

Mboweni said at a conference that a further 4.5 billion rand could be necessary to procure vaccines in future, without specifying how it would be spent. The government is trying to keep its options open while it assesses which vaccine will be most effective locally and most affordable.

As an upper middle income country, South Africa does not qualify for subsidised vaccines under COVAX, unlike many other African countries.

But health campaigners say countries in this bracket also lack the diplomatic weight to shape the scheme to their advantage, unlike rich nations paying bigger sums, leaving them at a double disadvantage.

South Africa had to weigh the benefits of signing up to the scheme versus agreeing bilateral deals with major pharmaceutical companies, or waiting to see which vaccines proved the most effective in late-stage clinical trials, an official close to the government's vaccine discussions told Reuters.

The country has recorded the most coronavirus infections on the African continent, with more than 760,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,000 deaths to date. It imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns in March to contain the virus, compounding pre-existing economic woes.

COVAX vaccine

South Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10pc of population

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters