Recognition of Israel not under consideration: FO

Foreign Office of Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan.

The Spokesperson in its statement underlined that the Prime Minister’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.

PM Imran Khan has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognise Israel, said FO spokesperson.

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” he added.

Last week, Imran Khan made headlines when he revealed that Islamabad has been under pressure from some "friendly" nations to recognise Israel.

Although he stopped short of naming them despite being repeatedly asked whether they were Muslim or non-Muslim countries.

"Leave this [question]. There are things we cannot say. We have good relations with them,” Khan told the interviewer.

Recently, the UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. Some other Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, are also weighing options to normalise relations.