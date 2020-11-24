Markets
Turkish lira weakens as much as 2pc against dollar
- The lira weakened as far as 8.05 to the U.S. currency from Monday's close of 7.8880.
24 Nov 2020
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened as much as 2pc to beyond 8.0 against the dollar on Tuesday, extending this week's losses as local investors took advantage of a strong recent rally to build their forex and gold positions.
The lira weakened as far as 8.05 to the U.S. currency from Monday's close of 7.8880.
It trimmed its losses to stand at 8.00 at 0935 GMT.
It hit a record low of 8.58 this month before rebounding and is now 26pc weaker than at end-2019.
India has escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag operations following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO
Turkish lira weakens as much as 2pc against dollar
PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies
Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home
Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities
Provinces asked to deal with price hikes
Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today
Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent
MPS: It comes as no surprise
In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties
Education shutdown from Thursday
$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request
Read more stories
Comments