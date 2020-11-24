AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Pakistan condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi Oil facilities

  • "We reaffirm our full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," FO said.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Nov 2020

Pakistan has strongly condemned the missile attack by Houthi militants at a petroleum distribution terminal in Jeddah.

In a press release, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of such attacks that violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and 'threaten the lives of innocent civilians'.

"We reaffirm our full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," FO said.

On Monday, a missile fired by Houthi militants in Yemen sparked an explosion causing a fire in a fuel tank. The fire was successfully extinguished without any causalities.

A Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the attack was carried out with a Quds-2 type winged missile. He also posted a satellite image with the label “north Jeddah bulk plant-Saudi Aramco”.

“The strike was very accurate, and ambulances and fire engines rushed to the target,” Reuters quoted Sarea said.

