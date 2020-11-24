AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Nov 24, 2020
Qaiser for digital integration of PWDs

Recorder Report Updated 24 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that integration of persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into the society was imperative to capitalizing on their potentials and emphasized to ensure the registration of PWDs on a priority basis.

"Digitalized integration of disable persons will enhance socio-economic inclusion. The registration of PWDs on priority basis will have an accumulated data for effective policy making for them," the speaker expressed these views, while launching the mobile app "Equal Access" for PWDs to bridge the gap between PWDs, and services available for them, in the Parliament House on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of PWDs who appreciated the efforts of Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP), British Council and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), for developing the mobile application for PWDs 'Equal Access.'

Referring to the enactment of law on protection of rights of PWDs by the National Assembly and constitution of Parliamentary Committee in that regard, the speaker said legislature would always stand with the PWDs for their inclusion in the society as productive members through effective policy, legislation, and oversight on its implementation.

Executive Director STEP Ali Sheikh, speaking on the occasion said that content of the app has been developed by PWDs themselves having personal experiences and professional background of working directly with disabled people in diversified communities across the country.

Mark Crossey, deputy director British Council said Equal Access App is built on through excellent multi-stakeholders partnership, addressing diversity and the inclusion of PWDs. He said they would continue this initiative which is in line with achieving "Build Back Better" toward achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Director Project STEP Abia Akram, who herself is a PWD, acknowledged the contribution and support of the British Council and the PTA. She mentioned that this initiative will be the bench mark for many developing countries in the world. PTA Chairman Maj-Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) said the he appreciated the British Council and STEP for their valuable contribution in the development of this mobile app.

