AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Asia's naphtha falls on excess supplies

Reuters 24 Nov 2020

SINGAPORE: Asia's naphtha crack ended the week at a five-session low of $52.23 a tonne as excess supplies persisted. The crack value reached a 1-1/2-week high on Wednesday following some interest on spot and term cargoes.

Buyers this week included South Korea's Lotte Chemical, Hanwha Total, Mitsui Chemical and Fuji Oil. Gasoline inventories held independently at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose nearly 7.4% to reach a six-week high of almost 1.33 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

This mirrored the higher gasoline stockpiles in the United States last week while Singapore light distillates inventories eased. China's CNOOC sold up to a total of 52,000 tonnes of gasoline for December loading from Dagang and Donglian terminals at a premium of about 35 cents to a discount of about $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

An aggressive China-led shift to electric vehicles is expected to slash global oil demand growth by 70% by 2030 and will help bring an end to the "oil era", according to research published on Friday by think tank Carbon Tracker. Gasoline has been hit hard by lockdowns this year, as well as the acceleration to ban future use of petrol-powered vehicles.

