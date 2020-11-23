Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

The government announced on Monday that all educational institutions will be closed from Thursday.

"We have decided to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuitions closed. However, online classes will be carried out from November 26 to December 24," Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said in a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Announcing winter vacations, the minister said that the government has decided to give winter holidays from December 25 till January 10. When the conditions improve, we hope we can once again open all educational institutions from January 11, the minister said.

Mahmood also announced that all examinations scheduled for December have been postponed and will commence from January 15. However, he stated that there were some professional exams that would continue as per schedule.

Earlier, the minister chaired the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference which was attended by all provincial education ministers. The conference reviewed the increasing positivity ratio in educational institutions.