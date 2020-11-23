AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By ▼ -68.12 (-1.64%)
BR30 20,523 Decreased By ▼ -419.61 (-2%)
KSE100 39,558 Decreased By ▼ -629.06 (-1.57%)
KSE30 16,673 Decreased By ▼ -230.35 (-1.36%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

  • Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that all students will be having online classes from November 26.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 23 Nov 2020

The government announced on Monday that all educational institutions will be closed from Thursday.

"We have decided to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuitions closed. However, online classes will be carried out from November 26 to December 24," Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said in a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Announcing winter vacations, the minister said that the government has decided to give winter holidays from December 25 till January 10. When the conditions improve, we hope we can once again open all educational institutions from January 11, the minister said.

Mahmood also announced that all examinations scheduled for December have been postponed and will commence from January 15. However, he stated that there were some professional exams that would continue as per schedule.

Earlier, the minister chaired the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference which was attended by all provincial education ministers. The conference reviewed the increasing positivity ratio in educational institutions.

Coronavirus schools educational institutions winter holidays Schools sealed

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Govt to decide on schools' closure today

PM forms body as govt struggles to find NHP solution

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters