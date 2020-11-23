AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-6.38%)
Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

  • He also welcomed Pakistan's commitment to work for a reduction of violence and a ceasefire in Afghanistan.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Nov 2020

Welcoming the Joint Vision that Afghanistan and Pakistan recently announced, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Kabul represents a concrete step forward on peace and development.

In a tweet, Khalilzad said welcomed the positive development in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and said that ff implemented, it provides an opportunity to move forward on peace and development in the region.

He also welcomed Pakistan's commitment to work for a reduction of violence and a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

"We congratulate both countries on emphasis Joint Vision places on: 1) preventing either's territory to be used against the other, 2) inclusive governance, 3) stronger people/govt/security ties, 4) more integrated economy connectivity, trade & dvp-linking CentralAsia, Pakistan & Afghanistan," he tweeted.

Last week, the PM made his first visit to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and other senior officials.

During his visit, the PM met the Afghan president after which they jointly addressed the media. The PM vowed to do everything to help reduce violence and push for a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

"We assure you that we will do whatever is within our reach," the premier said.

