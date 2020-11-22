AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Thousands attend Serbian patriarch's funeral amid Covid-19 crisis

  • The 90-year-old spiritual leader tested for the virus soon after presiding over the funeral of his number two, who also died of the virus, at a ceremony in which basic safety measures were neglected.
AFP 22 Nov 2020

BELGRADE: Thousands of mourners paid homage Sunday to Patriarch Irinej, leader of Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), who died of Covid-19 during the country's record surge in new coronavirus cases.

The 90-year-old spiritual leader tested for the virus soon after presiding over the funeral of his number two, who also died of the virus, at a ceremony in which basic safety measures were neglected.

The Balkan country of seven million people, the vast majority of whom are Orthodox Christians, declared three days of mourning following the spiritual leader's death on Friday.

Two giant screens were installed outside the Church of Saint Sava, the biggest Orthodox temple in the Balkans, so that the faithful can follow the ceremony, after which the patriarch's body will be laid to rest in the crypt.

Serbia is currently facing the biggest health crisis since the epidemic erupted in March, recording record numbers of infections and deaths on an almost daily basis last week.

As a result, the health system has been put under great pressure. Since last week there have been no more hospital beds available for patients in Belgrade, the city worst hit by the virus in Serbia.

The church has vowed to adhere to the sanitary measures, and while mourners were allowed inside the church during the liturgy, they were banned from approaching patriarch's coffin.

Some people nevertheless remained defiant.

"I am not afraid (of the virus)," Mladen Tosic, 32 told AFP outside the church Sunday, wearing his mask under his chin. "Faith is stronger than anything", he insisted.

Safety measures neglected

On Saturday, many worshippers crowded Saint Michael's Cathedral where the patriarch's body was displayed.

Many of them kissed the cleric's plexiglass-covered coffin and took the communion traditionally given while sharing the same spoon.

His death has dealt a huge blow to SPC, particularly as the powerful Montenegrin bishop Amfilohije, considered his second-in-command, succumbed to the disease in late October.

The patriarch was last seen in public when he led Amfilohije's funeral service in Podgorica on November 1.

On that occasion most of the clerics, including Irinej, failed to wear masks and thousands who attended didn't follow social distancing measures.

It was only three days after the funeral that Patriarch Irinej tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Although he was immediately admitted into a military covid hospital, his condition quickly deteriorated due in part to advancing age and chronic heart issues.

The church's caretaker leader will be Bosnian bishop Hrizostom, as the church heads for uncertain elections, with the new patriarch due to be named in next three months.

