Pakistan

Joint military drills: PNS Zulfiqar visits Jordan port

BR Web Desk 22 Nov 2020

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar has reached Aqaba port of Jordan to participate in to participate in joint military exercises, said PN spokesperson on Sunday.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), PNS Zulfiqar was warmly welcomed by the hosts at the Aqaba port and the Commanding Officer met the host officials and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were also underlined, said DGPR.

Besides that, The Jordanian authorities were also apprised of the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of Kashmiri people, the military’s spokesmen said.

The ships of the two countries also took part in a joint exercise.

The Commanding Officer conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Jordan in general and RJNF in particular.

He also extended his gratitude for whole hearted support provided by RJNF in making ship’s stay comfortable. During stay at Aqaba, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force also visited PNS Zulfiquar.

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government policies stand ready to play its role for maritime safety and security in the region. The visit of PNS Zulfiquar is a reaffirmation of PN-RNJF collaboration and will further serve to foster brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, DGPR added.

