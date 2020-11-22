AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Evaluation of i-Voting mechanisms, solutions kicks off

Tahir Amin 22 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) kicked off evaluating internet voting (i-Voting) mechanisms, and solutions to digitalise the electoral process of Pakistan.

Sources told Business Recorder that the MoITT had invited consultancy for the design, analysis and implementation of i-voting for overseas Pakistanis to maximise user/voter participation, by allowing them to vote from anywhere, and allowing access from different computer systems and from any device that had an internet connection.

The MoITT intends to select well-established, experienced, and innovative consultants for the design, analysis and implementation of i-voting for overseas Pakistanis.

The expression of interest has been prepared on the basis of available information and recommendations of Internet Voting Task Force (IVTF) and other publicly available documents.

The sole objective of the document is to solicit response from interested consultants for taking part in the future electoral process for overseas Pakistanis.

Interested consultants may carry out their own study / analysis / investigation required as part of their due diligence before submitting their responses.

Consultants having technical and financial strength have been invited to participate in this venture in which the ministry will participate to an extent of facilitation / sponsoring for the project (i.e. machinery / equipment / development / installation / functioning / operations etc).

Based on the prequalification criteria set out in this document, pre-qualified consultants will be allowed to participate in the subsequent RFP.

Pre-qualified consultants have to complete the consultancy report / services within 45 days after award of the contract.

It is expected that only consultants having proven experience in development / design, build, analysis, operation and maintenance of internet voting, and must have executed i-Voting projects will respond to this Expression of Interest notice.

