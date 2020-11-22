The government has announced its what it says a "comprehensive" plan aimed at restructuring PSM, Railways and FBR. According to media reports, it also envisages transparent appointment and promotion policies of heads of various state institutions.

It is a good step. The government or public sector entities are contributing to the country's debt on massive scale. Moreover, the country needs the dawning of a culture of meritocracy without any further loss of time.

Hameed Khan (Karachi)

