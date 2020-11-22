Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

WASHINGTON: Twitter confirmed Saturday it will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on inauguration day, even if President Donald Trump has not conceded his election loss.

"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021," the social network said in a statement to AFP.

"As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration," the statement said.

The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @FLOTUS (the First Lady), @VP (vice president) and other official accounts, archived. The accounts will then be reset to zero tweets and transferred to the incoming Biden White House that day.