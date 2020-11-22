AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Illegal land allotment reference: Mustafa Kamal, others indicted

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2020

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday indicted former Karachi Nazim Mustafa Kamal and others in illegal land allotment reference.

Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazalur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider, Nazir Zardari, Syed Nishat Ali, Mohammad Dawood, Mohammad Rafique, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Yaqoob are among the co-accused in the case, which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty and stated that they would contest the charges against them in the reference. The court issued notices to the witnesses for the accountability reference and put off the hearing in the case till December 5. The NAB reference has charged Mustafa Kamal and others with allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View illegally.

The bureau also accuses Mustafa Kamal of giving permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area.

