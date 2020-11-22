Punjab reports 564 corona cases, 15 deaths

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of Covid-19, as Punjab has recorded 564 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 113,457 and death toll to 2,826.

As many as 1,389 coronavirus recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours across the country taking the total number of recoveries to 328,931 showing the recovery rate as 88.5 percent.

On the other hand, the ban on indoor marriage functions is being flouted, as such indoor functions were held in different localities in Lahore. Police and administration, however, not taking any action against those violating the Punjab government's order detailing new restrictions on public gatherings and weddings in the province which will remain in force until January 31, 2021.

It may be added that the government had announced that only outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 300 attendees. The citizens are required to use face coverings in public places.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said that all-out efforts were being made to control corona pandemic. Best quality healthcare arrangements are available at public sector hospitals, she added. The Punjab government has transferred Rs two billion non-development health department budget to the development budget for the completion of four major ongoing schemes of the health sector.

