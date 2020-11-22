World
Saudi Arabia confident Biden administration will pursue regional stability
RIYADH/BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday he was confident that Democrat Joe Biden's incoming US administration would pursue policies that help regional stability and that any discussions with it would lead to strong cooperation.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also told Reuters in a virtual interview on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit that he did not see any indication of any threat to regional security during the transitional period.
Saudi Arabia confident Biden administration will pursue regional stability
