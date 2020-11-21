AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder
Nov 21, 2020
Pakistan

Merit-based admissions: Sarwar lauds efforts of GCU VC

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

LAHORE: "Well done Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, you did a wonderful job," Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said this while appreciating the efforts of the Vice Chancellor, Government College University Lahore in ensuring 100 percent merit-based admissions, even on sports and co-curricular seats, this year.

"It's not an easy task but person appointed on merit ensures merit, and my fullest support is with my vice chancellors who don't take any pressure and ensure merit in appointments and admissions," said Sarwar while addressing a ceremony organized by the Old Ravians Union (ORU) in the honor of GCU VC Prof Asghar Zaidi at the University's Salam Hall.

The Punjab governor also highlighted the work done by vice chancellors and medical health professionals in fight against COVID-19. He said coronavirus telemedicine helpline, established by the Governor House, was a huge success and their people from outside Pakistan benefited from it.

Sarwar lauded the vision of Prof Zaidi to establish the Mental Health Helpline for providing free online counselling services to people dealing with anxiety, stress, fear or other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and lockdown in their houses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

