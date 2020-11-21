Merit-based admissions: Sarwar lauds efforts of GCU VC

LAHORE: "Well done Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, you did a wonderful job," Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said this while appreciating the efforts of the Vice Chancellor, Government College University Lahore in ensuring 100 percent merit-based admissions, even on sports and co-curricular seats, this year.

"It's not an easy task but person appointed on merit ensures merit, and my fullest support is with my vice chancellors who don't take any pressure and ensure merit in appointments and admissions," said Sarwar while addressing a ceremony organized by the Old Ravians Union (ORU) in the honor of GCU VC Prof Asghar Zaidi at the University's Salam Hall.

The Punjab governor also highlighted the work done by vice chancellors and medical health professionals in fight against COVID-19. He said coronavirus telemedicine helpline, established by the Governor House, was a huge success and their people from outside Pakistan benefited from it.

Sarwar lauded the vision of Prof Zaidi to establish the Mental Health Helpline for providing free online counselling services to people dealing with anxiety, stress, fear or other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and lockdown in their houses.

