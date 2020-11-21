PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two development schemes of local government and primary & secondary healthcare sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3,610.821 million. These schemes were approved in the 14th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Covered Parking Sheds at Sahiwal and Sialkot City (PICIIP) at the cost of Rs 227.598 million and Enhanced HIV/ AIDS Control Programme Punjab (3 Years) (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 3,383.223 million.

