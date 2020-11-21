AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.141 billion and the number of lots traded 9,562.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 4.662 billion, followed by DJ PKR 1.148 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 931.814 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 747.704 million, silver PKR 509.423 million, copper PKR 293.315 million, platinum PKR 284.449 million, natural gas PKR 283.795 million, crude oil PKR 211.371 million, SP500 PKR 60.642 million and Japan equity PKR 8.190 million.

In agriculture commodities, 18 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 15.107 million and one lot of corn amounting to PKR 3.381 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

