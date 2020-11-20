Pakistan
CM grieved at death of Khadim Rizvi
- He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
20 Nov 2020
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of chief of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Pakistan, Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.
In a condolence message issued on Friday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
Kabul visit ‘another step’ to convey Pakistan’s commitment for Afghan peace: PM
CM grieved at death of Khadim Rizvi
Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM
Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit
Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told
COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city
Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election
Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday
Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January
Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif
Read more stories
Comments