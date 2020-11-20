LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday completed its inquiry against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) case.

ARY news citing its sources reported that the inquiry report was forwarded to director-general of the anti-corruption watchdog by combined investigation team (CIT).

The prosecution wing will give its legal verdict over the report in the forthcoming regional board meeting.

On 3rd April 2000, the complaint of misappropriation in allotment of LDA plots was registered against then Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif. He allegedly provided an exemption for the plots with the nexus of LDA director general, states the report.

The complaint stated that PML-N chief allotted the plots among blue-eyed persons after ending the quota under 1986’s LDA policy which allows chairman for allotment of plots.

The complaint was pending since 20 years.

Earlier in October, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved another graft reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.