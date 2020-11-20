AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2020

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday completed its inquiry against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) case.

ARY news citing its sources reported that the inquiry report was forwarded to director-general of the anti-corruption watchdog by combined investigation team (CIT).

The prosecution wing will give its legal verdict over the report in the forthcoming regional board meeting.

On 3rd April 2000, the complaint of misappropriation in allotment of LDA plots was registered against then Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif. He allegedly provided an exemption for the plots with the nexus of LDA director general, states the report.

The complaint stated that PML-N chief allotted the plots among blue-eyed persons after ending the quota under 1986’s LDA policy which allows chairman for allotment of plots.

The complaint was pending since 20 years.

Earlier in October, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved another graft reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

NAB Nawaz Sharif Pakistan’s

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules

Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat

State Bank MPC on Monday

PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters