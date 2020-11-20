Partly Facetious: But Dar is a persona non grata

"In our political circles the use of the future tense is truly remarkable."

"When you are on the out then there is no present, only the future..."

"Right but I was referring to federal ministers' use of the future tense and that doesn't change - I mean they could have just been given the portfolio less than a month ago when the future tense would be appropriate or they could be in the job for two years or more it simply doesn't matter....."

"Are you referring to the Golliwog Ali Zaidi when he threatened the Karachi police to register an FIR against his nemesis...."

"His nemesis Captain the much retired with at least two retirement packages Safdar? I mean the Captain cannot be the nemesis of....of....of even The Buzz..."

"The Buzz has begun to make statements, says he is now going to act like a Chief Minister, had the audacity to actually address a crowd when The Khan was present..."

"I reckon the credit goes to Firdous Ashiq Awan - she can get even the most shy and docile talking...."

"Someone said that great people talk about ideas, average people talk about themselves and small people talk about others...."

"And what if the ideas are kind of not that great?"

"Hey The Khan's idea to lift people from poverty aint bad....I mean if he wants to go the capitalist route, encourage industry and wealth creation and hope for it to trickle down to the poor then that is certainly one way..."

"While giving the example of China..."

"Hybrid ideas are not to be scoffed at anyway what I wanted to point out was the recent statement by the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless...."

"The puncture-mending guy?"

"No his successor, the one running the ... - the use of future tense was significant in his recent address to the nation..."

"Only The Khan is allowed to address the nation, no one else..."

"OK anyway the State Bank of Pakistan's recent report supported the use of the future tense by the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless when it stated that Pakistan is poised to resume trajectory to growth but when was this trajectory noticeable? Last year when the growth was projected at 1.5 percent pre-Covid, the year before when growth was the lowest in the region..."

"But the present tense is used when citing the positive reports by foreign rating agencies and...."

"Reminiscent of Ishaq Dar...."

"Bite your tongue - Dar is a persona non grata in this country and The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless is not even after his third stint."

"The third stint is ongoing - let's wait and see when The Khan will realize things are not as good as he is being told."

"If."

"Sorry?"

"The operative word after half the tenure is over is if not when."

