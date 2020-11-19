Sindh govt decides to reopen high dependency units at Expo Centre

The Sindh government has decided to convert the Karachi Expo Centre into high dependency units (HDUs) as the province witnesses another surge in the coronavirus cases.

It has also decided to reconvert the Expo Centre into a field isolation facility. The government has also decided to revive the HDU facilities at many government hospitals and at least three public sector hospitals.

An Official citing details of the recent plan, said that the revival of the new HDU at the Expo Centre would help reduce pressure on other city hospitals. The official further said the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital & Research Centre at NIPA and an infectious disease hospital (IDH) have also been marked as new centres for increasing HDU capacity.

Earlier in March, the provincial government had converted the Karachi Expo Centre into a 10,000-bed hospital. Medical corps, civil doctors and paramedical staff members were also deployed at the field hospital.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,127 cases, raising the provincial tally to 158,559. Four more person in the last 24 hours lost their lives to the virus. The death toll now stands at 2,764.