PML-N holds rally, defying ban: Maryam lashes out at govt for wrong policies

Amjad Ali Shah 19 Nov 2020

PESHAWAR: Defying the government restrictions, even the district administration disallowed organizing the public gathering, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday held a mammoth rally in KP’s Mansehra district.

During her address, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz lashed out at PTI government and its policies, saying that the country cannot be run until the ouster of the fake government.”

Maryam while addressing the rally said Nawaz Sharif has deep-rooted ties with Hazara and Mansehra and he is paying the price of all that love he has shown you. So do you stand witness to the promises he fulfilled?

Maryam criticized the government and said that those who came to power by stealing the votes had drowned the country. If you ask about the promises made two and a half years ago, the answer is that we do not have a magic. She asked the rally participants to honestly answer whether the new Pakistan is better than the old Pakistan.

PML-N leader accused of rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and said that despite this, the “selected” could not win. Only eight seats were won due to the broken candidates of PML-N. Nawaz Sharif’s statement was echoing in Gilgit-Baltistan which has buried the politics of the rulers. Because of his statement, the government did not get a mandate, only crutches.

“As long as this fake government remains in power, the poor cannot run a household and they will not be able to obtain cheap medicine. Please be mindful of this and don’t forget it,” she said.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, PML-N central secretary general and former federal minister, Ahsan Iqbal lashed out at the PTI government and its anti-masses policies, saying that instead of giving relief to the masses, the incumbent rulers have multiplied the miseries of the common man.

