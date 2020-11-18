AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
World

Iran warns of "crushing response" after President Trump hastily calls off military strike

  • On Tuesday, the Iranian government warned that any attack by the United States would face a "crushing response", following reports that President had to be narrowly dissuaded from launching a military strike against Iran in the final months of his administration.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters.

On Tuesday, the Iranian government warned that any attack by the United States would face a "crushing response", following reports that President had to be narrowly dissuaded from launching a military strike against Iran in the final months of his administration.

Iranian Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei stated that "Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response", according to Reuters. As reported by The New York Times, President Trump held a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday to discuss his options pertaining to a military strike against Iran - in an effort to stop Tehran's growing nuclear program, despite the fact that the Trump Administration withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal (or the JCPOA) in 2018.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, and the acting Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley all reportedly advised President Trump against a military strike.

One day prior, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the country's uranium stockpile was 12 times higher than that allowed under the auspices of the Iran Nuclear Deal. On Tuesday, Rabiei stated that "I personally don't foresee that it's probable that [the United States] would want to cause insecurity in the world and the region", adding that Iran's nuclear program is maintained for peaceful reasons.

Secretary of State Pompeo is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, which has historically been at odds with Iran for decades, with Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz stating that "It is very important that the Iranians know that if, indeed, they suddenly dash toward high levels of enrichment, in the direction of nuclear weaponry, they are liable to encounter the military might of the United States — and also, perhaps, of other countries".

