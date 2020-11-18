Faisalabad's Industry Evidence of A Stark Turn-Around: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Industries & Production, Hammad Azhar, explained that Faisalabad's industry is evidence of a stark turn-around in his recent tweet today.

According to the Minister, hundreds of units had closed down in Faisalabad with millions unemployed in 2018. However, today the industry is revived and running at full capacity.

He also reports that the industry is reporting a shortage of labor for textile units.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also visiting Faisalabad today to launch the ‘Ehsaas Langar Scheme’ in the city and meet the business community, particularly the city's textile manufacturers and exporters.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Hamad Azhar will also accompany the prime minister on this visit.