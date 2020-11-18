AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.36%)
BR30 21,231 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By ▲ 147.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,114 Increased By ▲ 107.58 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Sri Lanka to open up Chinese-backed ‘port city’, offer tax breaks

AFP 18 Nov 2020

COLOMBO: A mega Chinese real-estate development in Sri Lanka will open early next year offering tax concessions to attract investors and revive the struggling economy, the government said Tuesday in its first budget.

Colombo Port City — a $1.4 billion land reclamation project beside the capital’s port which started in 2014 — has doubled the size of Sri Lanka’s current financial district.

The development — the largest single foreign investment in Sri Lanka so far — is one of several massive Asian infrastructure projects funded by China as Beijing increases its footprint in the region.

With Sri Lanka’s economy reeling from last year’s Easter Sunday suicide bombings and the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, the recently elected government led by the Rajapaksa brothers is hoping the development will attract new investment to the country.

“I expect to present to parliament a new legal framework conducive to promote commercial services and investment in this Special Economic Zone in January,” Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, told parliament in his budget address.

He said the Port City — an area of 269 hectares (665 acres) reclaimed from the Indian Ocean — will offer tax concessions to attract trade, banking and foreign exchange transactions. He did not give further details.

“We believe that the Colombo Port City will become a prime choice for investors and business community due to the business and investor-friendly legal framework,” he added.

The government is set to build roads and set up electricity and water supplies as it tries to attract commercial property developers.

Under Rajapaksa’s leadership when he was president between 2005-15, Sri Lanka borrowed billions of dollars from China, accumulating a mountain of debt. Some of the infrastructure became white elephants.

The country had also handed a 99-year lease to China for its Hambantota deep-sea port because it could not repay loans to Beijing for the harbour in the island’s south.

The Rajapaksas have denied that such projects could become hidden debt traps.

Sri Lanka’s pandemic-hit economy is expected to contract by 5.5 percent this year, according to the Asian Development Bank. Rajapaksa did not reveal a growth estimate in the budget but said he was hopeful of a 5.5 percent expansion next year.

International rating agencies have downgraded the country’s credit worthiness as foreign reserves fell sharply. A fresh wave of lockdowns were introduced recently after a bout of new cases.—AFP

Sri Lanka to open up Chinese-backed ‘port city’, offer tax breaks

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Dialogue begins on trade, APTTA, PTA

DSJs delegated powers to check smuggling

NA body passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020

PM talks of electoral reforms

Export of poultry products: Duty drawback facility allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.