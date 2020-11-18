AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,194 Decreased By ▼ -19.23 (-0.46%)
BR30 21,100 Decreased By ▼ -131.05 (-0.62%)
KSE100 40,441 Decreased By ▼ -211.52 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,026 Decreased By ▼ -88.73 (-0.52%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
BR Research

Petroleum prices offer revenue cushion

BR Research 18 Nov 2020

Things have lately been falling well in place for the government be it remittances, current account, rupee dollar parity or oil prices. The mid-month petroleum product pricing revision enabled the government to further reduce the prices on both petrol and diesel, as sharply improved currency kept the base price lower from previous listing.

Such is the comfort and cushion that the government has slashed the prices with ease without having to think twice. That is because the Petroleum Levy already sits at the maximum allowed limit of Rs30/ltr for both petrol and diesel. The PL collection on HSD and petrol combined has averaged a staggering Rs43 billion per month in FY21 to date.

Considering the consumption of petrol and HSD combined has increased by 10 percent year-on-year in Jul-Oct 2020, and assuming November sales follow the pattern so far seen in FY21, little over half of annual PL collection target at Rs450 billion for FY21 could be fetched in just first five months of the fiscal year. This was almost unthinkable, back when the budget was announced, as the previous highest PL collection stood at Rs293 billion.

Nobody knows how the oil prices pan out in the next seven months of the fiscal year, but it can be said with some degree of certainty that there is no going back to $60/bbl and beyond, given the circumstances. With the second wave of the pandemic in full swing, bigger Western economies are all set to post worse growth and demand numbers than earlier projected. Even all Opec efforts would not be enough to balance a market that is gasping for breath.

Even in the least optimistic scenario, of the government having to maintain the prices at current levels in case of an oil price increase by 10 percent from current levels, the PL will have to be lowered by Rs5/ltr. Plot Rs25/ltr for the second half of FY21, at the current demand growth of 10 percent, and there is another Rs233 billion to be had. Read this with a likely figure in excess of Rs280 billion for 1H21 – and you have a PL collection breaching the already once-optimistic target by 14 percent. This sure is one lesser worry for the remainder of the year in Islamabad.

Petroleum prices offer revenue cushion

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

First time in history: New Zealand all set to introduce hijab in police uniform

Hafeez, Faraz tell media persons: Govt, IMF to discuss how to move ahead

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters