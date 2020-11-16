AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Pakistan’s CCL Pharmaceuticals acquire UAE’s StratHealth Pharma

  • The acquisition of business by CCL will enhance its footprint to an attractive GCC region along side strengthening its consumer and OTC portfolio, read the company statement.
Ali Ahmed 16 Nov 2020

Pakistan’s leading pharmaceuticals firm CCL Pharmaceuticals has acquired 51 percent stake in UAE-based StratHealth Pharma.

StratGurus Group of Companies signed an MoU with Pakistan’s leading CCL Pharmaceuticals that acquired the major shareholder’s status of Dubai-based StratHealth Pharma.

Strathealth Pharma is an upcoming healthcare company based in UAE with an extensive range of Pharma and consumer healthcare products and a promising pipeline. The company offers a strong portfolio of personal care including women health and wound management besides having a nutraceuticals range.

The acquisition of business by CCL will enhance its footprint to an attractive GCC region along side strengthening its consumer and OTC portfolio, read the company statement.

The acquisition will offer a variety of treatment choices to healthcare and consumers in GGC Market in line with CCL’s mission of enabling healthy, happy lives.

At the MoU signing, Dr Tabassum Khan, chairman of StratGurus Group of Companies said: “This acquisition is a well-needed boost for the local pharmaceutical industry. This will strengthen the product portfolio of StratHealth Pharma and provide access to a broader range of healthcare products for consumers in the Gulf countries.”

The chairman of CCL, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh said: “We are privileged to acquire a reputable organisation such as StratHealth Pharma and look forward to strengthening our operations, creating new employment opportunities and providing a comprehensive portfolio of products that will enhance healthier lifestyles and elevate healthcare in the region.”

It is pertinent to mention that CCL Pharmaceuticals is a leading multinational pharmaceutical company with over 50 years of experience in the pursuit of health and wellbeing. CCL’s heritage gives it the strength and capability to help enable healthy and happy communities.

