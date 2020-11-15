Westerly wave enters Balochistan to bring rain, snowfall: PMD

QUETTA: A westerly wave has entered in Balochistan which will bring rain and snowfall in northwestern parts of the province, the Met Office said in its weather forecast on Saturday. The first winter rain and snowfall at mountains is expected in the province with this weather system.

Balochistan's Shirani, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung, Naushki, Chagai, Sibi and Ziarat districts are expected to receive rains and snowfall. Quetta valley and adjoining areas are already receiving sporadic rainfall. The mercury is expected to drop further bringing the cold weather in northern parts of Balochistan after this spell of rain and snowfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier forecast rain-thunderstorm (with light Snowfall over hills) in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and Qila Abdullah. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Balochistan had issued an alert about the first winter rain and snowfall in the province. The NDMA had advised deputy commissioners to take precautionary steps during the rain and snowfall spell in the plains of northern Balochistan.