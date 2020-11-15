Sugar, wheat flour prices witness no reduction

ISLAMABAD: Sugar and wheat flour prices have witnessed no reduction despite the arrival of imported refined sugar and wheat in the country, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey noted that sugar price in wholesale market is still hovering over Rs 5,000 per 50kg bag and being sold at Rs 5,250 per bag, while wheat flour 15kg in wholesale costs Rs 980 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,000 per bag, showing no reduction.

The survey observed that the sugar wholesalers are mixing imported sugar with local and selling on high prices but authorities concern, as yet, have taken no action against the profiteers.

It was observed that the chicken, eggs, ghee/cooking oil, rice and tea prices have witnessed a fresh increase as chicken price further increased from Rs 8,200 per 40kg to Rs 8,400 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 235 per kg against Rs 225-230 per kg.

Eggs price during the week under review also witnessed an increase going up from Rs 4,720 per carton to Rs 4,920 per carton containing 12 trays, each tray with 30 eggs in the wholesale market.

In retail market, which in retail are being sold Rs170-180 per dozen.

Lipton yellow label half kg pack price went up from Rs 530 per pack to Rs 560 per pack.

B-grade gee and cooking oil price further jumped from Rs 2,840 per carton to Rs 2,880 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs 190 per 900 gram pack against Rs 185 per pack.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as best quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs 3,900 per 25kg to Rs 4,050 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 180-200 per kg, while normal quality basmati price went up from Rs 3,500 per 25kg to Rs 3,600 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed no change as good quality ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs260 per litre.

However, prices of all the pulses during the week witnessed a reduction in wholesale as well as in retail market as moong price went down from Rs 9,800 per 40kg to Rs 9,400 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 250 per kg against Rs260 per kg, lentil mash price went down from Rs10,000 per 40kg to Rs 9,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg against Rs 260 per kg, lentil gram price down from Rs 5,480 per 40kg to Rs 5,150 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 150 per kg, best quality bean lentil went down from Rs 10,200 per 40kg bag to Rs9,300 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg against Rs 280 per kg, masoor lentil price went down from Rs 5,300 per 40kg to Rs 4,800 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg against Rs 150 per kg, and whole gram lentil price went down from Rs 5,000 per 40kg to Rs 4,800 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg against Rs 150 per kg.

The survey observed most of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets especially in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad are short of wheat flour.

Same is the situation with sugar availability on the USC outlets and the commodity is not available to the masses on subsidised rates as a result they are compelled to purchase expensive sugar from open market at Rs 115-120 per kg.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price remained stable which past week were increased by Rs 10 per kg, Rs 120 per domestic cylinder, and Rs 450 per commercial cylinder.

At present domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg LPG is available at Rs 1,570.

No changes were witnessed in milk prices during the week under review as packed milk prices including Nestle milk pack and Olpers are being sold at Rs 40 per 200ml pack.

Spices price is stable at Rs 75 per 50 gram pack, while red powder chillies price reduced from Rs 850 per kg to Rs 750 per kg, and turmeric powder price from Rs 380 per kg to Rs 300 per kg.

The survey observed a mixed trend in the prices of vegetables as onions price went down from Rs 400 per 5kg to Rs 325 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 75-80 per kg against Rs 90 per kg, potato price went further up from Rs 350 per 5kg to Rs 375 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 85 per kg against Rs 75-80 per kg, spinach price is stable at Rs 20 per bundle, and peas price went further down from Rs 900 per 5kg to Rs 700 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 200 per kg. During the week tomato prices witnessed no change and are available at Rs 2,000 per 13kg basket, which in retail are being sold at Rs 155-160 per kg.

The ginger prices in wholesale market went down Rs 2,800 per 5kg to Rs 2,200 per 5kg, while in retail is being sold at Rs 550 per kg against Rs 650 per kg.

Garlic prices are stable at Rs 850 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 200 per kg, cauliflower price jumped from Rs 300 per 5kg to Rs 500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 125-130 per kg.

Similarly, prices of most of the vegetables witnessed an increase during the week under review, spinach and bringal remained most inexpensive vegetables at Rs 20 and Rs 25 per kg, while fresh bean, capsicum tomatoes, and peas remained most expensive vegetables costing Rs 170-225 per kg. Fruit prices witnessed no significant changes during the week under review.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020